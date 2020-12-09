HITCHCOCK

Austin Stahl, a 50-year-old Galveston native, was killed Tuesday in a plane crash near North Railroad and Mike avenues in Hitchcock, according to the Galveston County Medical Examiner's Office. 

The National Transportation Safety Board still is investigating the crash, but initial reports indicate it began with a mishap on the ground at Scholes International Airport in Galveston.

The single-engine Van's RV-6, described as a homebuilt airplane sold in kits, was unoccupied and running when it began to move forward while maintenance work was being performed, according to a brief statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The pilot jumped into the plane, apparently in effort to stop it, but the aircraft rolled over its chocks, ground equipment meant to prevent it from moving, and became airborne, according to the FAA.

Stahl was an experienced pilot and the only passenger on the plane, said Mike Shahan, director of Scholes International Airport.

