Update 10:35 a.m.
District police officers have arrested a student at Ball High School in connection with the lockdown, officials said.
Officers found a .25-caliber handgun without ammunition, officials said.
Officers are still investigating the incident, officials said.
Update, 10:12 a.m.
The lockdown has been lifted at Ball High School, officials said. The district plans to release more information about the incident later this morning.
Original story
GALVESTON
Galveston's Ball High School is on a "precautionary lockdown" this morning as police investigate a report of a weapon on campus.
A high school student told a staff member at the high school this morning that they believed another student had a weapon in the school, a district spokeswoman said.
Authorities felt the report was credible enough that the school was put into lockdown as authorities attempt to locate the student the report was made about, Galveston ISD spokeswoman Dyann Polzin said.
There have been no reports of injuries or shots fired at the school, Polzin said.
The district is asking parents to stay away from Ball High School during the lockdown. Parents will not be able to enter the school while it is locked down.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.