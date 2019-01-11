LA MARQUE
An anti-drug operation that began last year has resulted in charges against 27 people, according to the La Marque Police Department.
The department on Thursday released details about “Operation Cracked Streets,” while also releasing names and pictures of nearly 30 men it said were arrested as part of the program and of other men who have been indicted but not yet arrested.
The arrests are meant to serve as a warning to drug dealers in the city, a department spokesman said.
The arrests were part of an effort to curb drug sales in La Marque, said La Marque Police Department Lt. Chad Waggoner. The department’s narcotics division targeted low-level crack cocaine sales and people conducting street-level sales, the department said.
Indictments included in-court records related to the arrests showing that many of the men were indicted for drug sales last summer, but were not arrested and charged for the crimes until December. Most of the arrests announced Wednesday were made over a 10-day span in December, Waggoner said.
The charges against the men include manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, delivery of marijuana and unlawful delivery of a simulated controlled substance. The charges are related to crack cocaine, methamphetamine and prescription drugs, according to the police department.
The indictments were made as a result of the efforts of the police department’s two-person narcotics investigation team, Waggoner said.
The department started the anti-drug operations last year as a way to “improve the narcotics problem in the city,” Waggoner said.
“I think it’s important for the community to know that we’re taking this action against narcotics dealing in La Marque,” Waggoner said. “I think it’s important for the narcotics dealers to know that if you’re dealing dope in La Marque, you’re going to be looking over your shoulder.”
Some of the men are still listed in custody at the Galveston County Jail, according to jail records.
Police said they are still looking for eight men who were indicted as part of the investigation.
