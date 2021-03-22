The Mike Evans Family Foundation on Monday made a $50,000 contribution to the United Way of Galveston to help local families who were affected by the winter storm that rolled through Texas in February.
United Way of Galveston will distribute $37,500 to families in need in the form of gift cards that can be used for food and other essential items, said Lindsey White, executive director of United Way of Galveston.
The remaining money will be distributed by the Johnny Mitchell Boys & Girls Club of Galveston and St. Vincent's House to help underserved children and families, White said.
“We're so thankful that the foundation entrusted us with these much-needed funds for Galveston families,” White said. “Their decision to support our community as we're reeling from the compounded effects of the pandemic and the winter storm will have a huge impact on those that call Galveston home."
Evans, an island native and Ball High School graduate, is a wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He and his wife, Ashli, created the foundation in December 2017 to help empower youth, encourage education and stand up against domestic violence.
“The Galveston community has been so supportive of me throughout my career,” Evans said. “After I heard about the destruction the winter storm caused, I knew I had to do something to give that same support back.”
For more information on the foundation, visit https://mikeevansofficial.com.
— Angela Wilson
