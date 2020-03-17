Jacki Nielsen, mother of Jace, 9, is learning how to help her son do schoolwork at home during the coronavirus emergency.
“It’s definitely challenging,” Nielsen said. “We’re not even good at doing homework for 30 minutes in the afternoon. Last week was spring break, yesterday I wasn’t ready, and today I’m teaching him.”
Nielsen and Jace on Tuesday successfully completed their first day of at-home schooling, doing an art project on YouTube, working on some math and tackling one more subject in Jace’s school curriculum.
“It went pretty well,” Nielsen said. She Googled “beginning drawing” and found a how-to-draw-Bart-Simpson activity that Jace really enjoyed, she said.
The Nielsens are among thousands of households in Galveston County with school-aged children on uncertain hiatus until April 10, the extended date for school closings across the county. Re-opening for the remainder of the school year is not a sure thing, however, depending on the progress of spread and containment of coronavirus in the community.
Trinity Episcopal School, where Jace is a third-grader, has sent out suggestions for lesson plans and helpful websites to parents and is testing a Zoom online classroom where children will be able to log in and interact with classmates and their teacher.
A Realtor, Nielsen is able to manage working at home and counts herself lucky, she said. For many parents who have to work outside the home, it’s more difficult.
Teachers and support personnel in the Galveston Independent School District and others, meanwhile, are busy coming up with plans to help parents supervise at-home learning and training classroom teachers how to effectively teach online.
“Teaching online takes a different approach than direct instruction in the classroom,” said Eric Mueller, internet technology coordinator for special initiatives at the district. Mueller has set up virtual conferences where multiple teachers can connect with him and other support people directly and ask questions or get help finding online resources.
The district and Mueller are working toward using Canvas, an online learning management system that will let teachers share assignments and materials, send assignments and lessons to students and communicate with parents and students on a message board. Canvas works on laptop computers, digital tablets and on cell phones through an app.
“Once the system is prepared, we will put instructions on the website on how parents can download an app and connect it to their students’ information,” Mueller said. “This will allow them to see what the teachers are assigning their students and how they can help their child.”
Different teachers are deploying a variety of approaches. Lindsay Haney, a teacher and instructional coach at Ball High School, has been spending a lot of time troubleshooting teachers’ struggles and fears about adapting to online teaching, she said.
Haney encourages teachers to make assignments accessible on multiple platforms.
“I have made my assignments pen and paper,” she said. “The student can take a picture of their work on a cell phone and upload it to my online classroom.”
It’s important that teachers adjust to all students’ needs by using a variety of online methods, including cell phones for students with limited home access to computers and the internet, Mueller said.
And if parents are worried, they should take cues from their children, said Lonnetta Walker, a sixth-grade science teacher at Collegiate Academy at Weis.
“Students are digital experts,” Walker said. “The parent are the ones who are in a panic. My students use Snapchat, Instagram and TikTok for study groups to complete assignments and collaborate together. Now, more than ever, is the time to embrace different modalities of learning.”
Felicia Moore of Texas City, an educator, has been preparing her high school senior, Dasia, for this for as long as she can remember.
“Our house is like a homeschool designed by me,” Moore said. Dasia, who will graduate in the top 5 percent of seniors from Texas City High School in May, is dually enrolled at College of the Mainland.
“We’ve always had a daily schedule that includes time at home for school work,” she said.
For parents new to online learning at home, Moore recommends a routine, not necessarily the same daily schedule students keep at school, but classroom at the same time every day if possible.
Discovering the abundance of resources online is as simple as Googling a subject and grade level, Moore said.
“Lots of companies are posting learning websites that are free for kids right now,” she said.
Moore saw a Facebook post Tuesday from an area teacher offering to assist parents learning to digitally and remotely help their children get through school.
Asking for help if parents need it is an important first step, Moore said.
