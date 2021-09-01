Cleaning supplies
• Bleach
• Buckets
• Cleaner
• Clothes pins
• Clothesline
• Detergent, liquid laundry
• Disinfectant dish soap
• Gloves, latex
• Gloves, work
• Masks, N-95 rating
• Scouring pads
• Scrub brushes
• Sponges Towels for cleaning
• Trash bags, heavy duty
Tools
• Generators
• Axes
• Chain saws for clearing trees
• Hacksaw for cutting metal and PVC (such as pipes)
• Hammer and nails
• Pliers, Phillips and flatheads
• Screwdrivers
• Wrenches
• Rope
• Blankets
• Tarps
First aid items
• Aspirin
• Bandages, adhesive
• First aid booklet
• Gauze
• Gloves, sterile, 2 pairs
• Ointments, antibiotic and burn relief
• Soap
• Sunscreen, SPF 30
• Thermometer
• Wipes, antibiotic
• Insect repellent that contains DEET
Food, water, snacks
• Water
• Nonperishable dry foods for pets.
Food storage and preparation supplies:
• Manual can opener
• Metal pans and cooking utensils for cooking on a fire or grill
• Aluminum foil and plastic wrap
• Plastic forks, knives, and spoons
• Paper napkins and plates
• Storage bags for food
• Paper towels
• Garbage bags for disposing of trash
• Ice chest
Personal hygiene items
• Hand sanitizer, alcohol based
• Soap
• Toothbrush
• Toothpaste
• Towel for bath
• Washcloths
Source: Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.