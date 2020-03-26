GALVESTON
A Galveston Fire Department personnel member has tested positive for coronavirus, prompting 26 other members to get tested, a city spokeswoman said.
The 26 people are being tested out of an abundance of caution and are awaiting test results at home, city spokeswoman Marissa Barnett said.
It was unclear whether the person who has coronavirus was a firefighter or another personnel member.
The city expects to get test results within 24 hours, she said.
“Of the 26 employees who were tested, the vast majority did not have any contact with the person,” Barnett said. “The department anticipates many will be able to return to work tomorrow.”
The city isn’t releasing the station number to protect the identity of the department personnel member, Barnett said. The city isn’t sure how the person contracted coronavirus, she said.
The station was professionally cleaned and is open, she said, adding that the department is still fully operational.
The Galveston Fire Department has 119 employees, Barnett said.
