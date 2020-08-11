TEXAS CITY
The Galveston County Health District on Tuesday declared more than 300 people as recovered from COVID-19.
That sharp increase was not entirely based on follow-up interviews with people who had tested positive, however, health officials said.
The district’s contact tracers had not been in contact with some of those newly recorded as recovered and those people were assumed to be well 28 days after testing positive for the virus, officials said. The district couldn’t say Tuesday how large that group was.
The health district on Tuesday announced 334 people had been deemed recovered from COVID-19. It was the highest one-day total of recoveries reported by the district since the first local cases were announced in March.
The previous single-day high was 185 recoveries on July 20.
The high number was a result of the health district changing the way it defines a recovery in its public reporting, health district spokeswoman Ashley Tompkins said.
Previously, the health district defined a recovery as a person who had confirmed to health officials they had no COVID-19 symptoms for at least 10 days without use of fever-reducing medications for 24 hours, Tompkins said. It also counted people who retested negative after having tested positive.
Under the new method, the health district also is now counting people who were first diagnosed with COVID-19 more than 28 days ago, who had been released from the hospital and are not dead or in a nursing home, Tompkins said.
The new counting method includes many people who were reported positive for COVID-19, but who the health district’s contact tracers and epidemiologists couldn’t reach, Tompkins said.
“The majority of these are people that we have not been able to reach to determine recovery,” Tompkins said. “We’ve not been able to reach them or we had possibly bad contact information. We have people that we can’t reach.”
The new method assumes that a person who tested positive is no longer showing symptoms or able to transmit the virus and has not required further medical care, Tompkins said. It likely includes many people who tested positive for the virus but were asymptomatic.
The counting method is based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and already is used by health officials is Harris County, Tompkins said.
In addition to the new recoveries, the health district on Tuesday announced 91 new positive cases of COVID-19 in county residents, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 9,605 infections.
Among those people, 4,440 people are now considered recovered and 75 people have died, according to the health district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.