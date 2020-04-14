GALVESTON
More people than ever are wearing face masks in Galveston County and across the country, and the head of Galveston County’s health district said people should be prepared to wear the accessories for months to come.
The Galveston County Health District’s current recommendation is for people to wear face coverings whenever they are out in public, as well as in places where people gather such as private workplaces, Local Health Authority Philip Keiser said.
“Any time you go out of the house you should be wearing one,” Keiser said. “And any time you’re going to be around anyone else you should definitely be wearing one.”
Keiser said he expected public advisories about wearing masks could last into July.
Here are some other pieces of advice Keiser and other agencies have made about making and wearing masks:
• If you’re converting a piece of old clothing into a face mask, the best choice might be a cotton T-shirt. The material is lightweight and washable and more comfortable than materials such as denim, Keiser said.
“You need something that you can wear that’s also comfortable,” he said.
• When you take off a mask, avoid touching the parts that were near your face.
“Reach behind the ear or the top of the head and untie it and put it down,” Keiser said. “Don’t touch the front of the mask. If someone coughed on you, that’s going to be the most contaminated place.”
• If you’re using a cloth mask, wash it frequently and immediately if you think you were in a setting where you were exposed to COVID-19.
• Don’t wear your mask inside out.
• Cloth masks should fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face, according to the CDC.
Even if you’re wearing a mask, you should continue to maintain social distancing, Keiser said.
Non-medical grade masks block some particles but not all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.