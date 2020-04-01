When the coronavirus outbreak forced restaurants to close their dining rooms, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott opened the door for those establishments to sell alcoholic beverages to go. But will to-go cocktails be here to stay when the COVID-19 emergency ends?
Abbott issued a waiver March 18 that allows restaurants and bars to deliver beer, wine and mixed drinks with food purchases as a way for the restaurant industry to survive social distancing orders that led to the closing of dining rooms and left owners scrambling to ramp up their delivery and carry-out services.
Legal and industry experts expressed doubt that restaurants’ ability to offer to-go cocktails, which can only be ordered with food, will become a new normal, citing significant hurdles. But they didn’t rule out the possibility.
“Having gathered experience with enhanced take-out and delivery, I would not be surprised if they continue to lobby for efforts to put those measures into place for the long term,” said Elizabeth DeConti, a Florida-based attorney who has spent 23 years focusing her law practice on alcoholic beverage and food regulation.
There would, however, be other sources, such as consumer safety groups, likely lobbying against making Abbott’s waiver permanent, DeConti said.
“When everyone is getting back to normal life, there may be concern about the safety of more people driving around with alcoholic beverages in their cars,” DeConti said.
For some Galveston County restaurant owners, Abbott’s waiver is fulfilling its intent to aid the industry.
“We’re getting great support from the community, and it’s allowing us to keep some employees on the payroll,” said Barry Terrell, owner of T-Bone Tom’s and Tookie’s Burgers in Kemah and Tookie’s Seafood in Seabrook.
Also, for restaurants to keep to-go sales of alcoholic beverages, the long-standing three-tiered system of the alcohol industry would need to maintain its previously established balance, University of Houston hotel and restaurant management professor Stephen Barth said.
The tiers are manufacturers, such as breweries or distilleries; distributors/off-premise retailers, such as liquor stores or convenience stores; and on-premise retailers, such as restaurants or bars, Barth said.
“It could stick as long as, generally speaking, it increases sales across the board and does not diminish one tier in the process,” Barth said. “In other words, if liquor stores or 7-Elevens — what we call off-premise retailers — end up losing money because of items being delivered with food, then you’re going to find the off-premise retailers lobbying the government to make this go away when the crisis ends.”
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission — the state’s public agency responsible for regulating, inspecting and taxing the production, sale and use of alcoholic beverages — also noted that any action to make a temporary waiver permanent would need to originate in the state legislature and be signed into law by the governor.
“As the state’s regulator of alcoholic beverages, TABC will continue to uphold all current and future provisions of the Alcoholic Beverage Code resulting from this process,” TABC spokesman Chris Porter said.
As for disrupting the tiers, customers ordering drinks to go from a restaurant is different from buying alcohol from a liquor store, Terrell said.
“A lot of people aren’t bartenders at home; they can’t make a specialty drink,” Terrell said. “If you want to go crazy, you can go to the liquor store, but if you just want something to have with your meal, it’s a different thing.”
