• Galveston County, the Federal Courthouse and city offices in Galveston, Dickinson, Friendswood, Hitchcock, Kemah, La Marque, League City and Texas City will be closed Monday.
• City offices in Bayou Vista, Clear Lake Shores, Jamaica Beach, Tiki Island and Santa Fe will be open Monday.
Schools
• Students in the Galveston, Clear Creek, Dickinson, Friendswood, High Island, Hitchcock, Santa Fe and Texas City independent school districts; Ambassador Preparatory Academy; Mainland Classical Academy; Odyssey Academy; Upward Hope Academy; Bay Area Christian School; O’Connell College Preparatory School; Satori School; Holy Family Catholic School; True Cross Catholic School; and Abundant Life Christian School will not have classes Monday.
• Galveston College, College of the Mainland and the University of Houston at Clear Lake will be closed Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided from Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, Trinity Episcopal School and Texas A&M University at Galveston.
Libraries
• Rosenberg Library, Helen Hall Library and the Friendswood, Hitchcock, La Marque and Moore Memorial public libraries will be closed Monday.
• The Mae S. Bruce Library in Santa Fe will be open Monday.
• Information wasn’t provided by the Dickinson Public Library.
Mail
The U.S. Post Office will be closed Monday. U.S. Express Mail items are delivered every day of the year including holidays and Sundays.
Other
• The Daily News will be closed Monday.
• Most banks will be closed Monday.
• The Galveston County Health District and Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.