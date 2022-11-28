Coast Guard rescues kitesurfer stranded off Texas City Dike By JOSÉ MENDIOLA The Daily News Jose Mendiola Reporter Nov 28, 2022 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Coast Guard launched a 45-foot response boat, the crew of which got the man and his kitesurfing equipment out of the water, officials said. Courtesy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TEXAS CITYThe U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday rescued a kitesurfer stranded in water off the Texas City Dike.The Coast Guard received a report about 1 p.m. of a man in the water off the north side of the dike clinging to a piece of wood, officials said.The man had been kitesurfing, a sport in which large kites pull riders through the water on surfboards.He wasn't wearing a life jacket, officials said.The Coast Guard launched a 45-foot response boat, the crew of which got the man and his kitesurfing equipment out of the water, officials said.The man was then transported safely to Texas City Fire Department personnel at the dike, officials said.There were no reported injuries, but the Coast Guard urges the public to wear life jackets when on the water. José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Official Coast Guard Life Jacket Fleet Sport Surf Dike Texas City Kitesurfing Boat Locations Texas City Jose Mendiola Reporter Follow Jose Mendiola Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesHitchcock set for playoff football showdown with No. 1 state-ranked FranklinBacliff man recounts encounter with 'something out there'Galveston native to host dating reality showVictim's relatives unhappy over killer's 40-year sentenceGalveston city council considers exporting homelessGalveston Park Board plans name change, rebranding campaignGalveston teen accidently shot while handling firearmTruck crash and shirtless dash gridlock I-45 trafficKemah shooting victim was candidate to be sheriff's deputyCrash investigation underway after Galveston restaurateur's death CollectionsGrand Galvez tree lightingGalveston kicks off holidays with tree lightingLeague City's Nutcracker in the Park kicks off holiday eventsPrayer vigil held for Galveston businessman CommentedGuest commentary: The 'Feckless Party' is badly in need of overhaul (149) Voters rejected GOP's pro-hate, anti-freedom platform (112) The 'Party of Yes' will lead the nation to ruin (66) Media, Biden and lazy Republicans dried the Red Wave (53) Highly paid Galveston administrators should administrate (44) County's contribution to border was not a good investment (44) Checks in the Mail: Federal lawmakers demand answers about mail theft, check fraud (36) Galveston city council considers exporting homeless (34) The 'Party of No' sounds about right to me (32) Guest commentary: Democrats have forced GOP to say 'no' a lot (26)
