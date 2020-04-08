GALVESTON
Rumors floating around social media Wednesday afternoon that a woman who had tested positive for coronavirus had violated quarantine and had been escorted from a Galveston grocery store were false, a store representative said.
A person did receive medical care at Kroger, 5730 Seawall Blvd., on Wednesday, said Clara Campbell, a spokeswoman for Houston area The Kroger Co.
The rumors began floating around social media channels about 4:30 p.m. that a customer at the major island grocery store was a coronavirus-positive patient.
Social media posts claimed the person had broken a mandatory COVID-19 quarantine by going to the grocery story. The truth, however, was the woman had not been in quarantine but had been isolating herself at home because she has a health condition, Campbell said.
"We have not received any information to lead us to believe that the customer has COIVD-19," Campbell said.
Kroger was unable to release any more information about the details of the event because of health care privacy laws, Campbell said.
"We were proactive and, in response to the incident, followed all sanitation and deep-cleaning procedures in the store," Campbell said.
(1) comment
False, social media rumors...
There is recorded scanner call saying the woman herself reported this.
