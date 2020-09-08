GALVESTON COUNTY
The number of Galveston County residents who have died after contracting COVID-19 jumped to 165 with the Galveston County Health District announcing 31 newly reported deaths Tuesday.
The 31 newly reported deaths date back as far as April 17 and as recently as Aug. 13, according to the health district. All 31 people were reported by the health district to have had preexisting medical conditions, including a boy younger than 11 years old who died July 11.
Aside from the boy, all the newly reported deaths were people 41 years old or older, with 27 of the 31 deaths being people 61 years old or older. Twenty of the newly reported deaths were men and 11 were women, according to the health district.
The health district has attributed the recent rise in local deaths to changes in the way the Texas Department of State Health Services records deaths related to COVID-19. The state recently began reporting deaths based on death certificates instead of on reports generated by local health departments.
The health district recently has gained access to the state's data on death certificates and is investigating the reports of deaths of Galveston County residents, officials said.
A three-day total of 199 new coronavirus cases and 61 new recoveries were reported by the health district Tuesday, as well. Forty-four new positive cases and 18 new recoveries were reported Sunday, 49 new cases and no new recoveries were reported Monday, and 106 new cases and 43 new recoveries were reported Tuesday. The rates of positive tests for the three days were Sunday, 6 percent, Monday 9 percent and Tuesday 23 percent.
This brings the county’s case total to 11,007 and the total recoveries so far to 8,353, according to the health district.
Of Galveston County’s 11,007 cases, 455 are tied to long-term care facilities. This count includes residents and employees. Fifty-two of the 165 deaths reported to date by the health district are related to long-term care facilities in Galveston County.
