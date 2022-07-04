TIKI ISLAND

Rescue crews Monday morning found a body matching the description of a 21-year-old swimmer who went missing in Galveston Bay about 8 p.m. Saturday.

The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the body today, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.

A search team found the body near Virginia Point, which is near Tiki Island.

The man went missing when he tried to swim to a small island about 200 yards offshore of Tiki Island, Trochesset said.

The man was with his family and when they couldn’t see him anymore, they called for help, he said.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Texas City Police Department and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

Officials haven't identified the man. 

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

