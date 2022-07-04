First responders find body that's likely a missing 21-year-old swimmer By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Jul 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TIKI ISLANDRescue crews Monday morning found a body matching the description of a 21-year-old swimmer who went missing in Galveston Bay about 8 p.m. Saturday.The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the body today, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.A search team found the body near Virginia Point, which is near Tiki Island.The man went missing when he tried to swim to a small island about 200 yards offshore of Tiki Island, Trochesset said.The man was with his family and when they couldn’t see him anymore, they called for help, he said.The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Texas City Police Department and the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.Officials haven't identified the man. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Tags Henry Trochesset Galveston County Search Police Swimming Wildlife Department Tiki Island Rescue Locations Tiki Island Keri Heath Reporter 