A Galveston man used a flag-draped coffin to attempt to smuggle people into the United States, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.
Zachary Taylor Blood, 33, pleaded guilty to alien smuggling charges in a Corpus Christi court, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.
Blood was arrested in October after driving a van to a border patrol checkpoint in Encino, Texas, according to the justice department.
The van was modified to carry caskets, according to the department.
When agents observed a coffin in the back of the van and asked what he was transporting, Blood replied “Dead guy, Navy guy," according to a news release.
The agent, a military veteran, said the coffin was "rusty and dented and the American flag was taped to the top with packing tape and a zip tie, according to an arrest affidavit.
The casket wasn't the standard protocol for military funeral processions, the agent said.
When agents searched the casket, they found two people alive inside, according to the affidavit. Both people were questioned and admitted to being in the country illegally, according to the affidavit.
The men told authorities they had connected with Blood after paying to cross the border, met at a stash house in San Antonio and were hidden inside the pseudo hearse.
Blood will be sentenced in May. He faces up to five years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He has been and will remain in custody pending that hearing, according to the justice department.
An arrest photo of Blood wasn't available Tuesday.
