GALVESTON
At 10:40 a.m. Friday, a line of cars already was curled around Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, along Seawall Boulevard and wrapped back down the eastbound lane of Broadway.
The drivers all were hospitality workers who had lost their jobs, waiting for 11 a.m. when they could get a box of food to help feed their families.
Galveston restaurants have stepped up in the past two weeks to feed people who lost hospitality and service industry jobs because of coronavirus closures and restrictions. Those sectors are huge parts of Galveston’s economy.
The 150 boxes of food distributed Friday at Mario’s, 628 Seawall Blvd., were a collaboration between local and Houston groups. Each box contained eight meals, fresh produce and a dozen eggs, said Martin Bronstein with nonprofit Second Servings of Houston, one of the groups organizing the giveaway.
The meals are a big help for Guadalupe Juarez and her 9-year-old son, she said. Juarez lost her job at Moody Gardens when the entertainment venue was ordered closed, she said.
Juarez was first in line at Mario’s and arrived at 9 a.m. to make sure she got a box of food, she said.
“I need the help,” Juarez said.
Pauletta Goss, who lost her job at popular restaurant The Spot, also was grateful to have the pre-made meals, she said.
Goss has a son at home to feed, as well, she said.
The U.S. Department of Labor last week reported another 5.2 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits, bringing the four-week total to 22 million, or about 1 in 7 American workers, The Associated Press reports.
People in the service, hospitality and tourism industries have been disproportionately hit as local, state and federal leaders have ordered restrictions on bars and restaurants and closures of tourist attractions.
Restaurants across Galveston have been distributing meals to the unemployed, said James Clark, president of the Galveston Restaurant Association.
“Everyone’s just aware and recognizes how dire the situation is with our community,” Clark said.
Many of the people who have been furloughed or laid off are restaurant industry workers, Clark said.
“We’re just doing whatever we can to help them,” Clark said.
Gypsy Joynt, 2711 Market St. in downtown Galveston, had been giving away meals for about two weeks, co-owner Evangeline Weller said.
The Wellers reached out to their distributor, U.S. Foods, for a donation, Weller said. In two weeks, the restaurant gave away about 2,000 meals, she said.
One woman arrived at 3:30 p.m. for a distribution set to begin at 5 p.m., she said.
The meals went fast at popular Rudy & Paco, 2028 Postoffice St., when the restaurant handed out lunches, owner Paco Vargas said. Restaurant staff members handed out 50 meals in about 15 minutes, he said.
Danny Hart, a principal at Galveston Restaurant Group, wants to organize another day for families to pick up pre-made meals, he said. Galveston Restaurant Group owns Mario’s.
“I just wish we could do more,” Hart said.
Giving out the meals was a partnership between the Galveston Restaurant Association, Galveston Restaurant Group, Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream, the Galveston County Recovery Fund and others. Individuals such as Sheridan Mitchell-Lorenz donated to the efforts.
