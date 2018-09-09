League City is asking for public input as it prepares to apply for a grant to fund improvements at a park in a neighborhood badly damaged during Hurricane Harvey.
The city in 2017 set aside about $100,000 to improve Bayridge Park, 2913 Mariner Drive. Officials had planned the work for 2019, but moved up the project in early 2018, officials said.
The park is one of the city’s oldest, officials said.
The 433-home Bayridge subdivision in eastern League City soaked in floodwater for four days after Hurricane Harvey hit Galveston County in August 2017. Residents demanded city officials act quickly to help the neighborhood, which they said has struggled since the storm.
The city’s $100,000 budget would fund roof repairs to the park’s pavilion and repairs and repainting the playground equipment and adding some fencing, officials said.
But with another $300,000, which could come through a Texas Parks & Wildlife Department grant, city officials could replace playground equipment and a pavilion and walking and jogging trail, landscape and irrigation improvements, better signage and other items, officials said.
The parks department hired a grant writer, who started March 19, city officials said. The salary for the position is $68,435, city staff said.
The city’s Section 4B Industrial Development Board also will provide matching funds with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department on the project, officials said.
City staff is asking residents to rank many different park project possibilities by priority to help them decide what to do. Some of the options include resurfacing the basketball court, improving the baseball field, adding an outdoor table tennis table, adding a horseshoes court and adding a walking and jogging trail, among others.
Residents can fill out the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/bayridge-park-survey.
The council will decide whether to approve applying for the grant Sept. 25, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.