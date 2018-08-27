A national financial information company has upgraded the Port of Galveston’s bond rating from a BBB+ rating to an A- rating, a decision that could produce benefits as leaders of the public docks search for ways to pay for costly infrastructure improvements.
“Upgrading the port’s bond rating has been a goal of mine since arriving here at the port of Galveston,” Port Director Rodger Rees said.
“This new rating confirms the port’s financial stability and growth potential. The upgrade allows the port to lower its borrowing costs as we seek financing for our much-needed infrastructure improvements.”
S&P Global officials made the decision about the port’s bond rating because of its position as a cruise port and its debt and liabilities capacity, among other reasons, officials said.
Addressing dilapidated facilities at the island’s public docks could cost as much as $250 million — a problematic number for a port that generates much of its income from lease agreements with maritime tenants and fees related to ship calls.
The port has a debt principal of about $42 million, said Cristina Galego, spokeswoman for the port.
Port officials began the year projecting operating revenues of about $37.4 million against operating expenditures of $37.2 million.
But the port already is home to two cruise terminals at piers 25 and 27 and is the fourth-busiest cruise port in the United States.
Port officials also are negotiating for a third cruise terminal, Rees said.
The port is home to three year-round Carnival Cruise Line ships, one year-round Royal Caribbean ship, one seasonal Royal Caribbean ship and a seasonal Disney Cruise Lines ship.
The port depends heavily on revenues from cruise ships. Port officials anticipate about 55 percent of revenue budgeted for 2018 will be cruise related.
S&P Global could raise the port’s rating again in the next two years, officials said.
