Tim Cordero’s Chihuahua Mimi wasn’t her usual lively self. Before Cordero went to bed, Mimi was hopping around and wagging her tail. But when he woke up the next morning, she looked limp and lifeless, he said.
Cordero took her to the veterinarian clinic, where the doctor told him Mimi had pyometra — an infection of the uterus.
“They told me she wouldn’t survive unless I did something,” Cordero said.
The veterinarian recommended surgery to remove Mimi’s uterus, which cost $800. Cordero, a refrigeration technician, didn’t have as much disposable income to pay for the surgery because the pandemic had slowed business at his work, he said.
The doctor suggested Cordero contact animal shelter Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway, for help. The humane society has an emergency fund that assists pet owners experiencing financial difficulties and might need help providing medical care or other help for their pets.
The shelter paid for Mimi’s surgery and allowed Cordero to repay over time.
“They were compassionate and did a good job,” he said. “Mimi is doing perfectly fine now.”
The pandemic has forced some pet owners to reassess whether they can afford their beloved pets. The Galveston Island Humane Society has an emergency fund to support struggling pet owners, but that fund has decreased because of the pandemic. The humane society needs support to continue helping pet owners and prevent pet surrenders, administrators said.
The emergency fund began more than 15 years ago when a supporter, who worked closely with local veterinarians, noticed there were pets and people who needed help, said Caroline Pate, Galveston Island Humane Society director.
Veterinarians often would contact the humane society about pet owners who needed assistance and, whenever possible, the humane society would help, Pate said. Veterinarians still are the primary way the humane society finds out about pet owners who need help, she said.
The fund initially was dependent on one person’s contribution. But now a grant and donations from the public help keep the fund going, Pate said. Public donations have helped pet owners, she said.
But economic struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have decreased those donations, which hurts the emergency fund, Pate said. The humane society still has been able to support pet owners but needs more help to prevent pet surrenders, she added.
“Our goal is to keep animals out of shelters,” Pate said. “We’d like to keep loved pets at home.”
Locally, there hasn’t been a notable increase in pet surrenders related to the pandemic, but Pate expects that to change when the moratorium on evictions expires and more Americans lose their homes, she said.
Emergency fund donations will allow the humane society to assist those pet owners and others like Cordero who have struggled because of the pandemic.
“If she didn’t have that operation, Mimi was going to die,” Cordero said. “They took that stress off of me, and I’m thankful.”
Cordero can now get back doing what Mimi loves most: bike rides along the coast.
