GALVESTON
For the first time during the coronavirus pandemic, the Galveston County Health District will open free testing for coronavirus to anyone, regardless of age, medical status or symptoms.
A second free, appointment-only site of testing for coronavirus, or COVID-19, will open Thursday at Fire Station No. 5 in Galveston, according to the health district.
The Galveston site, 5728 Ball St., will be the second in the county after the health district last week opened a drive-through testing facility at its headquarters in Texas City, 9850 Emmett F. Lowry Expressway.
The health district had limited testing at the Texas City site to people older than 65 years, more than 50 years old with certain health conditions and people with symptoms of infection. But beginning Thursday, both testing sites will be open to anyone 7 years old or older.
The health district by Thursday will be able to test 92 people a day in Galveston and 276 in Texas City, up from 176 tests, officials said.
Testing in Galveston will be available Thursday through Saturday and should take about 30 minutes for each appointment, according to the health district.
People must make an appointment to get tested and should take a form of identification to their appointment.
The health district by Monday had performed 665 tests, of which 12 were positive and 514 were negative, according to the health district. The health district was still awaiting some results Monday.
People should expect their test results back in 48 to 72 hours, according to the health district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.