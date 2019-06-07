TEXAS CITY
Local and federal officials were still searching for Chris Reed, Kemah police chief and a Clear Creek Independent School District trustee, in the waters off the Texas City Dike past 10 p.m. Friday night and into Saturday morning.
Texas City and Galveston police departments and the U.S. Coast Guard would continue searching for Reed, after he fell off a boat around 4:30 p.m. Friday into the water north of the dike, Lt. Cmdr. Caren Damon said.
“The individual was on his pleasure craft,” Damon said. “He possibly hit a wake.”
He was on the boat with his wife, Damon said.
The ensuing search involved the Texas City Police Department, Galveston Police Department and multiple U.S. Coast Guard search and rescue vehicles, including several boats and a helicopter.
Search teams are looking in a five nautical mile by five nautical mile square area north of the dike and east and west of the ship channel, Damon said. Traffic in the ship channel wasn’t being shut down at 10 p.m. Friday, Damon said.
Weather was looking favorable for a search Friday evening, Damon said. Tides, wind and ship traffic play a role in a team’s ability to conduct a search, she said.
“We are looking at a relatively confined area,” Damon said. “That’s the good news. The bad news is that it’s always difficult.”
Reed was wearing a grey shirt with no life jacket, according to a coast guard statement.
Reed is the father of three children. His wife Jana teaches in the Clear Creek Independent School District. Previously, he served as city manager of Nassau Bay and assistant chief of police and city administrator of League City.
Prayers for his safety went up on Facebook late Friday.
“Chief Reed is a highly important person in Galveston County, highly respected,” Texas City Police Chief Joe Stanton said. “We’re going to find him.”
Reed has served as Kemah police chief since 2016 and was elected as a Clear Creek ISD trustee in 2017.
Kathryn Eastburn contributed to this report
