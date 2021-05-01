LA MARQUE
La Marque Mayor Keith Bell won a decisive victory Saturday to be elected to his first full term as mayor.
Bell defeated Raushida Robinson with 842 votes to 104 votes during Saturday's election, according to complete but unofficial results. He received 89.1 percent of the vote.
"I feel like the people have decided that they want unity over division and that they wanted to move forward into a progressive, sustainable future rather than remain in the perilous present," Bell said. "The voters wanted to move forward together."
Bell had been the city's interim mayor since January, when he took over for longtime mayor Bobby Hocking who retired early because of family health issues.
Bell has served on the La Marque City Council since 2004.
Bell said he was committed to continuing initiatives he started in his interim term in office, including addressing public safety concerns that arose from a series of shootings in the city and surrounding areas last year. Bell said he wanted La Marque to become the "safest city in Texas."
He said he also was interested in continuing to market La Marque as a business destination to create jobs for people in the community. Earlier this year, Amazon announced it would build a warehouse in La Marque.
CITY COUNCIL RACES
One of La Marque's city council seats will go to a runoff election after no candidate was able to pick up more than 50 percent of the vote for an election night victory.
Kimberley Yancy and Wayne Hobgood will face each other in a June 29 runoff election to decide the winner of the city's District A race.
Yancy took the most total votes in the race, receiving 171 votes. Hobgood received 89 votes, enough to put him in second place.
Candidates Tracie Stean and David Holmen came in third and fourth place, respectively.
District A represents a portion of La Marque that is mostly south of FM 1765 and east of Interstate 45. The seat previously was held by Bell.
Michael Carson defeated William Reed in the race for District C, which represents southern portions of La Marque, including the Omega Bay development. Carson received 119 votes to Reed's 85 votes.
The men were running to replace retiring Councilman Robert Michetich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.