LEAGUE CITY
A police officer attempting to serve a warrant shot and killed a man this morning in the 300 block of Waco Street, the police department reported in a written statement.
“During the execution of the warrant, the male suspect listed on the warrant came at officers with a sharp-edged instrument,” according to the statement.
The officer fired an undisclosed number of shots and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.
No other injuries were reported.
The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting and the officer involved will be placed on paid administrative leave, according to the statement.
At 1:30 p.m., investigators had closed off streets around the house on Waco Avenue and crime scene tape surrounded the scene of the shooting.
The League City Police Department would not release the name of the officer who fired the fatal shot on Wednesday, a department spokesman said. He referred other questions about the shooting to the sheriff's office.
The department disclosed no other details about the shooting in its statement.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more.
