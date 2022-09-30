GALVESTON
Haley McDaniel, who is a Galvestonian Special Olympics medalist and not a stranger to challenges, has opened a business that specializes in tie-dye. And she’s ready for customers.
McDaniel, who competed in over hundred regional and state competitions, moved to the island this year and opened her tie-dye business.
“I have been in the Special Olympics since I was 7 and have been in the Special Olympics for 19 years — and I’ve won tons of medals,” McDaniel said.
Haley has about 100 medals from state from competition, McDaniel’s mother and coach Kimberly Cates said.
McDaniel competed in 2018 USA Games in Seattle where she won a silver and bronze medal in tennis representing Team Texas for the Special Olympics, Cates said.
In 2019, McDaniel went to the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi where she won silver and a fourth-place gold medallion in tennis, Cates said.
In June 2022, in the USA Games in Florida, McDaniel represented Team Texas, winning three silver medals in powerlifting — McDaniel’s personal best in deadlifting is 204 pounds, Cates said.
“Haley was the only female powerlifter and she was the only athlete to compete out of Galveston,” Cates said.
McDaniel qualified under a delegation called Island Heroes she and Cates started.
McDaniel and Cates are looking for volunteers for their delegation that supports athletes in the disabled community.
Even with her all her accomplishments, McDaniel has energy to spare.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, McDaniel and Cates opened a business that specializes in tie-dye called Island Tie Dye by Haley.
“I got very bored during the pandemic, so I decided to make tie-dye masks — I made about 100,” McDaniel said.
As business began to grow, the company started making to tie-dye shirts, children's clothing, baby onesies, burp cloths and tote bags, McDaniel said.
“We can do shirts, pillow cases, masks, sheets, all types of clothing or anything that can be tie-dyed,” Cates said.
McDaniel and Cates plan a fashion event scheduled for Nov. 12 to raise money for Special Olympics.
“Our main focus is having to understand that we’re here to change the face of the disability community, and have people understand they can have their own jobs, businesses and they can live comfortable lives with the right resources,” Cates said.
Galveston has been supportive and welcoming, McDaniel said.
“I feel comfortable on the island and I feel connected with the people of Galveston,” McDaniel said. “I’m happy with what I’m doing. I’ve been focusing on my business and the future of my business; I'm really excited.”
The business can be found on Facebook under Island TieDye, or Instagram @islandtiedye_byhaley or shop Diana’s Bartique located on 2425 Strand St. Suite 100 in Galveston's downtown.
