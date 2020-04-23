GALVESTON
While the city council is in limbo awaiting a planned address Monday by Gov. Greg Abbott, elected officials are drafting plans to partially reopen many island businesses closed or sharply restricted because of COVID-19 emergency orders.
But reopening any island businesses, even in a limited capacity, will hinge on a regional approach that takes into account the spread of coronavirus in Harris County, city officials said.
The city released a draft plan this week about how to reopen restaurants, bars, hotels, fishing piers and other businesses with social distancing restrictions and masking requirements for employees.
But the city council won’t be able to confidently take a vote on this plan until it hears from Abbott, who is expected Monday to reveal state plans about how and when to reopen the Texas economy, Mayor Jim Yarbrough said.
Council members are ready with plans to reopen, but doing so safely will require coordinating with Harris County, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
Although Galveston businesses need Harris County visitors to survive, the city also must ensure visitors won’t bring more coronavirus exposure into Galveston, Maxwell said.
Maxwell didn’t want to be forced to close businesses again because of a spike in COVID-19 cases, he said.
The draft plan requires people at least 10 years old to wear masks in places where it’s difficult to keep social distance, but that requirement has been revised to a recommendation, Maxwell said Thursday.
District 3 Councilman David Collins said it was too late to require people to wear masks.
“This is a case of closing the barn door after the horse is already gone,” Collins said.
Enforcing a mask rule also would be difficult, he said.
District 4 Councilman Jason Hardcastle wants to see larger tourist operations open by Memorial Day for the island to be able to compete with other state destinations, he said.
That wouldn’t be the recommendation of city staff, Maxwell said. But ultimately, it might not be up to the city, he said.
“I think the governor is going to make that choice,” Maxwell said.
Officials have much more information about the pandemic than they did a month ago, but there are still unknowns and there could be a resurgence of coronavirus, Yarbrough said.
“When we open things up, our numbers are going to increase, folks,” Yarbrough said.
