GALVESTON
Lilly is back.
In a two-sentence press release sent out just before 10 p.m. on Friday, the Galveston Police Department said Lilly, the missing capuchin monkey, has been returned to her original owner.
The statement did not say where Lilly was, who found her or what her condition was.
Animal control officers determined Lilly was alive after speaking to the monkey’s owner on Friday, Galveston Police Department spokesman Xavier Hancock said.
In the same statement, police said the owner, Leigh Kuchera, had been issued a citation for possession of an exotic animal. The citation is a Class C misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine of up to $500.
The department did not try to seize the monkey, Hancock said. Possessing a monkey is illegal in the city, but there is a civil process that is used to rehome or remove animals in situation like this, he said.
The announcement is the latest development in the simian saga that began on Monday evening when police asked residents to be on the lookout for Lilly after she was spotted running across Broadway in Galveston.
Lilly allegedly escaped from a home in the 1900 block of Sealy Avenue after it was burglarized. On Wednesday, police announced they had arrested Percy Epps, a Galveston man, and charged him with the burglary.
At the same time, there have been conflicting stories about Lilly’s status.
On Tuesday morning, a Houston TV station reported Lilly had been found dead and buried. The station credited that report to unnamed family members.
Later that day, police said they determined that wasn’t true, and they did not know where the monkey was.
On Wednesday, Kuchera said she believed Lilly was probably dead and denied that anyone in her family had told police or media that the monkey had been found dead.
Kuchera did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.