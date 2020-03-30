After weeks of pressure to divulge information about generally where people infected with coronavirus live, the Galveston County Health District on Monday released the first city-by-city tally.
Many county mayors had been seeking the statistics as they confronted questions from residents concerned about whether they had come into contact with an infected person and eager for any information about a pandemic fraught with unknowns and uncertainty.
League City Mayor Pat Hallisey had gotten quite a few calls, emails or messages on social media asking him to specify where in the city coronavirus patients live, he said.
The health district Monday announced League City had the most positive cases at 41. Some of the first people with confirmed cases in the county live in League City. The county total stood at 92 as of Monday afternoon.
“I think people are apprehensive and they’re scared,” Hallisey said, saying that people just want as much information as they can get.
“I think it’s just a natural inquisitive nature of people in this country and around the world,” Hallisey said.
Until Monday, the health district hadn’t been releasing that information to cities, citing concerns about violating medical identity protection rules.
The health district, however, had been informing first responders who might have had contact with a coronavirus-positive case so they can look out for any symptoms of the virus.
Galveston Mayor Jim Yarbrough said he thought it was important for mayors to know how many cases were in their cities so they could make informed policy decisions.
Patient confidentiality laws limit how much personal information the health district can disclose, said Dr. Philip Keiser, local health authority.
Keiser on Friday said the health district was working on a way to provide residents with information about where coronavirus patients live in the county. The health district released that information Monday.
Texas City has the second highest number of cases, with 12, followed by Galveston, Dickinson and Friendswood with nine cases each, according to the health district.
But it might not be important whether people know the cities coronavirus patients live in because they should follow social distancing rules no matter what, Texas City Mayor Matt Doyle said.
Health care workers and first responders need to know, but the general public doesn’t need to know where a person lives, Doyle said.
“If people are following the rules, they won’t be in contact with them anyway,” Doyle said.
Doyle hasn’t been getting very many calls from residents, but Dickinson Mayor Julie Masters has, she said.
Many residents want to know exactly where people who have tested positive for coronavirus live, Masters said.
“The virus doesn’t know city limits,” Masters said.
But it is helpful to know how many cases are in each city because knowing might encourage people to be much more cautious, Masters said.
People have developed deep fears of anyone who’s sick, Masters said.
“If somebody coughs, there’s kind of momentary panic,” Masters said. “You can read it on people’s faces and in their body language.”
This virus, and the fears that people are having about it, haven’t been experienced in this country since the Spanish flu of 1918, Keiser said. The influenza pandemic killed about 50 million people worldwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It’s been 100 years since we’ve seen stuff like this,” Keiser said.
People had similar fears during the HIV epidemic, but HIV was not as easily transmissible as coronavirus is, Keiser said.
People are afraid, and that’s why they want to know, La Marque Mayor Bobby Hocking said.
“It’s human nature to want to know what’s around you and how safe it is,” Hocking said.
Ultimately, it doesn’t matter because the virus is all over the county, Keiser said.
People should be using caution no matter where they live, he said.
“It’s here,” Keiser said. “It’s everywhere.”
