GALVESTON
Galveston College was one of 40 applicants representing 49 institutions awarded a competitive grant by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board to Texas higher education institutions under the Texas Reskilling Support Fund grant program on Dec. 18.
The college was awarded $750,000 as part of the first round of awards totaling $18.1 million. The program is supported by a portion of the $175 million allocation to the board from the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief Fund.
The reskilling grant will allow the college to provide financial assistance to students to cover tuition and fees.
“Galveston College is honored to be selected as one of only 40 applicants in the state for first-round funding for this important workforce development initiative,” Myles Shelton, college president, said. “Our workforce programs are prepared to move full-speed ahead in the coming months to assist in retooling and reskilling our local workforce in response to the needs of our region’s economy.”
Galveston College offers certificates and degrees in a variety of workforce areas. For more information, visit www.gc.edu.
— Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.