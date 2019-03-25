TEXAS CITY
A Sunday evening police chase in Texas City ended in the middle of the city’s downtown with a 72-year-old man being tased and arrested, police said.
Ronnie Rowan, 72, was charged with evading arrest in a vehicle; resisting arrest, search or transport; driving while license was suspended; and duty upon striking a highway fixture, said Cpl. Allen Bjerke, public information officer for the Texas City Police Department. Rowan was being held in the Texas City Jail on $42,500 bond, according to police.
The chased started on North Loop 197 about 9:45 p.m. and lasted about four minutes, Bjerke said.
It was initiated following an attempted traffic stop, Bjerke said. Bjerke did not say why police were conducting the traffic stop.
Rowan’s car reportedly crashed through a white fence on city property, drove through a brush area, then headed toward 6th Street where Rowan hit a curb and disabled his vehicle, Bjerke said.
When police officers approached the driver’s side of Rowan’s vehicle and he refused to get out, he was shocked by one officer, then handcuffed by two other officers, Bjerke said.
“He was tased because he wouldn’t get out of the car,” Bjerke said. “They gave him several orders. He refused to follow commands during takedown.”
The command was to get out of the car and lie face down, Bjerke said. The driver’s side door was apparently open and Rowan put his hands behind his back and refused to comply, Bjerke said.
Officers tried to stun Rowan twice, Bjerke said. The first attempt did not work because the probes of the officer’s Taser did not engage, he said.
During the chase, police attempted to use stop sticks, which are sticks with spikes designed to disable the vehicle’s tires, but that proved ineffective, Bjerke said.
