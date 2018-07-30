A Santa Fe woman and a Houston man were in the county jail on drug charges Monday after a disturbance Sunday night, officials said.
Jennifer Marie Moody, 32, and Joel Pena, 34, were charged with possession of a controlled substance between 200 and 400 grams, police said.
Both were held in the the Galveston County jail on $150,000 bonds, officials said.
Police responded to a call about a fight in the 4100 block of Avenue O in Santa Fe about 8:51 p.m., officials said.
The officers reported finding methamphetamine and marijuana in the bedroom of the house, police said.
— Matt deGrood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.