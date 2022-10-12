GALVESTON
The city of Galveston is warning about road closures this weekend because of several fall events — The Toughest 10K, Beach Girl Triathlon and ARToberfest.
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 7:39 pm
The city of Galveston is warning about road closures this weekend because of several fall events — The Toughest 10K, Beach Girl Triathlon and ARToberfest.
The Beach Girl Triathlon, which is a women-only triathlon, will be from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m Saturday. The triathlon will begin at the Holiday Inn Seaside Resort, 19320 FM 3005.
The only part of the event occurring outside of private property is the bicycle race on FM 3005 from Kahala Drive to First Street.
Bicyclists are supposed to ride exclusively on the shoulder of FM 3005, the city said.
No lane closures are expected until the U-turn and finish points, where police officers will temporarily stop traffic to allow participants to safely cross to the other side of the shoulder.
Once the cyclists cross the checkpoint, officers will reopen the area.
The Toughest 10K is set to begin 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the The Galveston County Daily News parking lot, 8522 Teichman Road.
The race takes runners over the causeway to a turn-around point on Tiki Island and back across the causeway.
The lane closures will begin at 6:45 a.m. and lanes reopen immediately after the race.
The following lanes will be closed during the race:
• I-45 southbound turn lane
• I-45 westernmost southbound traffic Lane, which is the lane next to the turn lane
• The exit ramp and lane from I-45 southbound to Teichman Road
• The Teichman Road ramp to Lewis Lane
• Lewis Lane from the I-45 feeder road to 89th Street
• 89th Street from Lewis Lane to Teichman Road
• Teichman Road to Daily News parking lots
More information is available at toughest10kgalveston.com.
The 25th annual Artoberfest hosted by The Grand 1894 Opera House runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The event will be held on Postoffice Street between 21st and 23rd streets, and along 22nd Street between Market and Church streets.
Street closures will begin noon Friday and last until 8 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, please visit www.artoberfest.com.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
