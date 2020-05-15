GALVESTON COUNTY
A week after the Galveston County Health District ended mass COVID-19 testing, Galveston County and the University of Texas Medical Branch have announced they'll work together next week to begin free testing for the public.
Health officials in Galveston County ramped up testing quickly and aggressively in the initial waves of coronavirus through the area, and as businesses start to reopen, officials say it's still important to maintain testing capacity.
The county is paying for the testing sites with $250,000 of the $2.4 million it received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, said Tyler Drummond, chief of staff for Galveston County Judge Mark Henry.
The federal government has approved about $3 trillion in coronavirus-related aid to people, local governments and businesses.
The rest of the money is going to pay for personal protective equipment and other expenses related to the county’s coronavirus response, Drummond said.
The health district’s mass testing continued for about a month, from April 9 to May 8. Last week, health district officials cited decreased demand from the public and increased access to testing among private health care providers.
The health district had received a supply of about 5,000 tests from the University of Texas Medical Branch and used up the last of those tests Friday, officials said.
As of Friday, 23,715 Galveston County residents had been tested, about 6.9 percent of the county’s 342,139 population, according to the health district.
Opening up testing was the best use of the money the county received, Henry said.
“We can’t think of anything else to spend the money on,” Henry said.
The health district also was constrained by resources, Drummond said. As businesses began reopening, the health district needed its resources and staff to perform many of its normal functions, such as health inspections, Drummond said.
The county sites will be operated by medical branch staff, he said.
“Testing for the virus is critical to keeping our communities in Galveston County safe,” said Dr. Ben Raimer, interim president at the medical branch.
The health district was having trouble sustaining its core functions with the focus shifted to testing the public, top health official at the Galveston County Health District Dr. Philip Keiser said this week.
“It just wasn’t sustainable,” Keiser said. “We still feel it’s important to do testing.”
When the health district announced it would end testing, it also expected other sites around the county to open.
That didn’t necessarily happen, which was a problem, Keiser said.
As of Friday, one other drive-through site was still operating in the county at Creekside Intermediate School, 4320 W. Main St. in League City.
The health district has been advertising this drive-through site on its website.
The site only operates Saturday mornings, and people who go for testing have to pay a $119 deposit of which patients will be reimbursed if their insurance covers the cost, said Dr. Huong Le, the operating director of Community ER Houston, which operates the site.
Le hasn’t encountered patients’ insurance not covering the cost of testing, she said.
As of Friday, there already were about 50 people signed up for Saturday morning testing, Le said.
Even as businesses begin to reopen, it’s still important to test as many people as possible, Le said. Ideally, testing will become so cheap and easy people can get tested often until a vaccine is produced, Le said.
Now that the county and medical branch are opening sites, Community ER likely will conclude its drive-through site, Drummond said.
The county and medical branch are opening three different sites — one each in League City, Texas City and Galveston, Drummond said.
Starting Wednesday, people can get tested from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, he said.
Testing is free and anyone can be tested, regardless of whether they’re showing symptoms, but must call to make an appointment.
Initially, the county has ordered 100 tests daily across the three testing sites but could order more if demand increases, Drummond said.
Several private care providers also are offering testing around the county, Drummond said.
