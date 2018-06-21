The 2-year-old Santa Fe boy who was found face down in a home swimming pool died late Wednesday, officials confirmed Thursday.
The boy’s name was Braiden Anderson, said Greg Boody, spokesman for the Santa Fe Police Department.
Santa Fe police and emergency responders arrived at a home Monday in the 13000 block of Sixth Street and officials flew Anderson to the University of a Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston, officials said.
Anderson’s older sister found him and pulled him out of the pool and then a neighbor performed CPR on the boy until emergency personnel arrived, officials said.
The boy remained in intensive care until he died late Wednesday, officials said.
— Matt deGrood
