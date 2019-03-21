Update, 3:47 p.m.
All security precautions have ended at Dickinson High School, Silbernagel Elementary School and Dunbar Middle School, officials said. Students are being released from all school campuses.
Bus routes are running about an hour and 15 minutes behind schedule, Dowdy said.
Update, 3:29 p.m.
Dickinson High School remained on full lock out, but the school district has started to release students to parents at Silbernagel Elementary School and Dunbar Middle School, district spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said.
Only students that are being picked up by their parents or guardians are being released, Dowdy said. Students that walk home or that ride a bus were being kept at the school until the lockout is lifted, Dowdy said.
Original story
DICKINSON
Students are being kept inside three Dickinson schools this afternoon as police search nearby areas for a person involved in a police chase.
Dickinson High School, Silbernagel Elementary School and Dunbar Middle School are all on "lock-out" mode because of a manhunt, Dickinson Independent School District spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said. That means no one is being allowed in or out of the schools because of the nearby police activity.
The schools will not be dismissed until authorities give an all-clear, Dowdy said.
Police officials didn't offer immediate details about the manhunt, but it appears to be related to a police chase that ended with a crash on 37th Street in Dickinson on Thursday afternoon.
The Dickinson Police Department and Galveston County Sheriff's Office were participating in the search, officials said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.