GALVESTON
The Galveston Police Department is searching for a person accused of committing a robbery in a West End residential neighborhood.
Police were called about 8 a.m. to a reported home invasion on 103rd Street, Department spokesman Xavier Hancock said.
Police and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter searched the wooded and marshy areas west of 103rd Street, but did not find the man, Hancock said.
Patrol units continued searching Friday afternoon in the area for a man matching descriptions of the robber .
No one was seriously injured in the robbery, Hancock said.
