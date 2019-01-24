LA MARQUE
A teenager who was struck by a train in Texas City on Wednesday evening died on Thursday morning, the Texas City Independent School District confirmed.
Jason Trevino Jr., 15, was a sophomore at La Marque High School, district spokeswoman Melissa Tortorici said. She called him a popular student, who participated in the school's football and basketball programs, and who was well-liked by his classmates and teachers.
"Our campus is really devastated by this," Tortorici said.
Texas City first responders were called about 6:20 p.m. to the 300 block of Oak Street where Trevino had hit by a train, police said.
Trevino, who might have been on a bicycle, had been attempting to cross the tracks, police said.
He was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, where he died Thursday morning, police said.
Union Pacific Railroad police were investigating the death, according to the Texas City Police Department.
Trevino's teachers called him a special young man.
"He was the type of person that would do anything for anyone," said Shone Evans, the La Marque High School head football coach. "He loved his after-school activities, but most of all he loved all people. He was truly everyone’s friend."
Trevino was well-known for running with the school's spirit flag after touchdowns during La Marque football games, Tortorici said.
Trevino was also involved in community service, La Marque High School principal Ricky Nicholson said.
"Community service was a huge part of his life as he spent many weekends feeding the homeless and assisting his church with their sidewalk ministry," Nicholson said. "Whenever he saw someone with their hands full; he’d stop to help; whether you wanted it or not. He was liked by all and will truly be missed in his school and community."
Counselors were sent to La Marque High School on Thursday to help students and faculty cope with Trevino's death, Tortorici said.
