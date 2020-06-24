GALVESTON
The Moody Early Childhood Center in Galveston will close until July 7 after two of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, school officials said Wednesday.
The school, 1110 21st St., reported the positive cases in a letter to parents on Wednesday. Both employees who tested positive work in administrative positions and didn’t interact with students, said Betty Massey, the president of the school’s board of directors.
School officials decided to temporarily close because of the infections and because a staff shortage, Massey said. Although only two employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19, an increasing number of teachers have stayed home because they have potentially been exposed to the virus, Massey said.
“We’re down enough staff that we would not make the rigorous protocols of how we’ve been operating Moody Early Childhood Center since the end of March,” Massey said. “We don’t physically have enough bodies”
The center has consulted with the Galveston County Health District about the positive cases, Massey said. The closure was the school’s decision and wasn’t mandated by the health district, Massey said.
The school learned of the first diagnosis on Monday and the second on Tuesday, Massey said.
The closure will allow some staff members to recover and reset and for the school building to be thoroughly cleaned, Massey said.
The diagnosis at the center comes as more businesses and organizations in Galveston County are reporting closures or adjustments because employees have reported positive diagnoses of COVID-19.
The Moody Early Childhood Center is an in-district charter school that cares for children from newborns up through age 3. The school building is owned by the Galveston Independent School District, but the school itself is managed independently by a board of directors. The school is primarily funded by the Moody Foundation.
