GALVESTON
With the Lone Star Rally rolling onto the island for the first time in two years, the University of Texas Medical Branch has increased its staffing levels and is preparing for the surge in patients that can come with large events.
While a summer surge of COVID cases put a big burden on emergency departments and intensive care units, a recent drop in cases has allowed Galveston’s emergency room to prepare for its big weekend using its pre-pandemic playbook.
It’s not just traffic wrecks the medical branch is preparing for. With thousands of people converging on the island, the medical branch’s emergency room prepares for any number of other ailments.
“When there’s an extra 500,000 people in place, there’s an increase in volume,” said Christine Wade, the chief nursing officer at the medical branch’s League City campus, who helps organize trauma response preparations ahead of the motorcycle rally. “They have heart attacks. They get food poisoning. By the sheer volume of them coming to the island, we have more patients in the emergency rooms.”
The medical branch has extra staff on duty and has ordered more supplies to have at the ready.
The medical branch also is implementing a rare policy to keep the emergency department clear for the weekend. When people go into the hospital with emergencies, they’ll be triaged and admitted more quickly than during normal times, Wade said.
“If we have a trauma patient that comes and who will need to stay, once the trauma team sees them and they get scans, they don’t go back to the emergency department,” Wade said. “They go directly up to their room. We do that because we need those empty trauma bays for the next group that’s going to come in.”
During the rally, emergency room doctors are like a pit crew that works to stabilize patients, then move them out to a new location as soon as possible, she said.
“We stabilize them, figure out what’s wrong really quickly and then send them on to the right place,” she said.
Many times over the past two years, local health officials warned about the stress being put on hospitals by the COVID-19 pandemic. Just more than two months ago, daily new COVID cases and hospitalizations were at or near all-time highs because of the spread of the delta variant of the virus.
Cases of the virus have dropped dramatically since early September, and hospitalizations in Galveston and surrounding areas now are at some of their lowest points of the pandemic.
The medical branch had to factor the virus into its planning for the rally. When planning began, officials talked about opening an unused wing to handle rally-related patients. That didn’t need to happen, however.
“We did come up with a plan on what to do, if the rally happened during the surge,” Wade said. “It was a good plan. But things have become a bit more normal for everyone.”
The rally was canceled last year at a time when the city had limits on public gatherings and when masks and social distancing were the recommended protections against the virus. There are no such restrictions this year.
Even if every attendee isn’t taking COVID precautions, first responders are.
The Galveston Area Ambulance Authority is requiring its paramedics to take universal precautions against the virus this weekend, EMS director Amy Weber said.
Beyond the actual sickness, the pandemic has brought other challenges to the EMS service, Weber said. The agency has dealt with staffing shortages for months and recently began offering bonuses to new hires in an attempt to attract new employees.
“Our staffing is just not what it should be,” Weber said. “The pandemic has hurt our service.”
The ambulance authority has doubled its on-duty staff for the weekend and supervisors, including Weber, are working in the field. Nearly everyone who works for the ambulance authority is expecting to work for more than 60 hours this week, she said.
The authority is keeping its eye not only on the Galveston rally but also on two other related events at Galveston County Fairgrounds and the blimp base in Hitchcock.
On Thursday afternoon, in the first few official hours of the rally, things were quiet on the island. Weber thought the cool, cloudy weather had something to do with that. The sun and the crowds were expected to come out in full force today.
“We can never estimate what we’re going to get and how many we’re going to get,” Weber said. “We want to make sure all the citizens and rally attendees are taken care of. You never know the crowd and how they’re going to behave.”
(1) comment
I think after all these years we pretty much know how the geriatric bikers at the Lone Star Rally will behave. Someone will ride their bike off the Seawall and have a 50% chance of surviving. Some will fall off at the Texas City "Y" and this person is usually a goner.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.