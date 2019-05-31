KEMAH

A 59-year-old woman was injured late Thursday after she jumped off of the bridge between Seabrook and Kemah, police confirmed Friday.

The woman, who has not been identified, told investigators it was on her bucket list to jump off the bridge, Kemah Chief Chris Reed said.

Police have not confirmed the extent of her injuries, Reed said.

