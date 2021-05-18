GALVESTON
People who once smoked tobacco but quit are more likely to be hospitalized and die from COVID-19 than people who never smoked at all or those who still smoke, a new University of Texas Medical Branch study found.
That might be because the former smokers tend to be older, researchers said.
The researchers analyzed the medical records of 10,216 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and who shared details about their smoking habits.
Most of those patients, about 87 percent, didn’t smoke and had never smoked. About 9 percent were former smokers and 3.9 percent said they still smoked. The former smokers were more likely to end up in the hospital or die from COVID-19, according to the study.
The finding that former smokers were most likely to end up hospitalized or die because of COVID-19 surprised the doctors who reported their findings Monday.
At the beginning of the pandemic, some theories suggested smoking might protect people from severe COVID illness. Galveston researchers wanted to take a look at the statistical data.
“It was intriguing,” said Dr. Daniel Puebla Neira, a pulmonologist at the medical branch and the first author of the study.
People who smoke for a long time tend to have chronic diseases, sometimes several and at the same time. Knowing also that smokers who get pneumonia, tuberculosis or rhinovirus have worse outcomes, the researchers were curious about the relation of COVID-19 with smokers.
COVID-19 hits the respiratory system — including airways and lungs — the hardest.
“Smokers are at risk of viral infections, so we were interested in understanding the impact of coronavirus among smokers,” said Dr. Gulshan Sharma, senior author and professor and director of the Division of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at the medical branch.
In the study, researchers estimated the odds of hospitalization from COVID-19 increased by 6 percent for every year of age in the population studied.
As smokers get older, the risks and the damage from different diseases add up.
“The risk of severe COVID-19 among former smokers is significantly driven by the effect of age and comorbidities,” Puebla Neira said.
The findings, although a little surprising, actually held some common sense for the researchers.
“We know for sure that smoking is bad for people,” Puebla Neira said.
The never-smokers in the study were younger than the former smokers. But so were the current smokers, who haven’t had enough time yet for smoking-related diseases to develop. In the cohort the researchers studied, the mean age of former smokers was 10 years older than that of current smokers, and 12 years older than that of never smokers.
One takeaway is that former smokers need to get COVID-19 vaccinations, Puebla Neira said.
He has worked on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis in Galveston. Patients who went to the hospital with severe COVID-19 needed increased amounts of oxygen. It was worse with older patients, he said.
“We’ve seen them pass despite all the medical care,” he said. “They don’t have as many reserves in their body.”
“Everyone should get vaccinated for COVID-19,” Sharma said. “Vaccine-hesitant groups among former smokers should especially be encouraged to get vaccinated to reduce their risk of severe disease.”
