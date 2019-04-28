A Hitchcock High School graduate was seriously injured Saturday in a shooting at an apartment complex near Texas Tech University in Lubbock, police said.
John Scott III, 19, of Hitchcock, is a freshman defensive lineman on the Texas Tech football team.
The shooting happened about 6 p.m. on Saturday evening at a student apartment complex, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
Scott’s injuries were described as serious. He was in stable condition on Sunday morning, police said.
A 19-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting, police said.
The shooting happened after a fight at the apartment complex’s pool, police said. Police did not say if Scott was the target of the shooting.
On Sunday morning, police arrested Asia Jackson, 24, of Lubbock, and charged him with aggravated assault in connection with the shooting, police said.
Scott played football and basketball at Hitchcock High School, where he earned multiple awards, including district MVP in basketball in 2018.
