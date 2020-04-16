SAN LEON
A man believed to be missing in the waters of Dickinson Bay on Wednesday morning was found alive, at his home on Wednesday evening, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
A family friend notified the Coast Guard at 8 p.m. Wednesday that the 30-year-old man had been found alive at home, the Coast Guard said. The man was unaware the Coast Guard and other agencies were looking for him for most of the day, the Coast Guard said.
"We are incredibly grateful this young man was located safe, and I want to thank each and every crew that assisted in our search efforts," said Coast Guard Cmdr. Jarod Toczko, search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector Houston-Galveston.
The Coast Guard and marine rescue crews from Galveston, Houston, Jamaica Beach, Texas City and Webster searched more than 57 square miles for more than 12 hours before the man was found.
The search began about 3 a.m. Wednesday after the kayak the man was in overturned in the waters of Dickinson Bay, south of San Leon. There were two people in the kayak when it flipped. One of the men in the kayak was able to swim to shore and call for help.
Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies met with the man at his home Wednesday evening, Sheriff Henry Trochesset said. Officials didn't immediately provide information about where the man lived.
The man told deputies he was able to swim to the shore of Galveston Bay around about dawn Wednesday and almost immediately fell asleep under a house on the shore, Trochesset said. The man said when he woke up, he went back to his trailer, where he was seen by a relative who alerted him to the search, Trochesset said.
The man never called authorities to ask or alert them about the incident, Trochesset said.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
