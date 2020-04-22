GALVESTON
Thursday marks the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan around the world and among Muslims in Galveston County.
Like Easter, Passover and observances from other world religions, Ramadan 2020 will be characterized by limitations on social gatherings because of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
The Galveston Islamic Center, 921 Broadway, also known as Masjid Uthman Ibn Affan, has served Muslims in the area and the community at large for 30 years. Most years, it is a central location for people of Islamic faith practicing 30 days of fasting.
“The center is usually the focal point,” said Dr. Ahmed Ahmed, a leader at the center and retired University of Texas Medical Branch pathologist.
“Everybody comes in starting at sunset then stays through the evening to pray, then we break the fast and socialize for a while, then pray again for an hour or two hours.”
This traditional ritual is done every day throughout the month, then at the end of 30 days, a communal breaking of the fast, the Eid-al-Fitr festival, is celebrated through prayers, a communal feast and the exchange of gifts.
“We don’t know if that will be happening this year or not,” Ahmed said. “Whatever happens, Ramadan won’t be the same this year for sure.”
The Galveston Islamic Center will not be holding virtual prayer gatherings but instead will encourage county Muslims to hold family daily prayer rituals in their homes with members of their own households.
Dr. Ashraf Aly, a medical branch pediatric cardiologist, and his family will fast during the day, from sunrise to sunset, then focus on prayers at home in the evenings. Aly’s adult children — one of them a medical student and two of them dentists — are at home while their work and studies are on hold.
“Usually people get very attached to the mosque during the month of Ramadan,” Aly said. “We have to try to do whatever we used to do at the mosque at home, in congregation with family.”
The daily prayer ritual focuses on lessons learned from fasting, like the fact that a lot of hungry people are fasting every day for reasons out of their control, Aly said. His family and other Muslims in the community will talk at their nightly prayer gatherings about their blessings and how best to live their lives according to the teachings of Islam, he said.
The act of fasting is a spiritual environment a faithful Muslim enters with the creator, Ahmed said.
“Breaking fast is just a decoration to celebrate your obedience publicly,” he said.
Nonetheless, the congregating or gathering is integral to observing Ramadan, in particular the prayers.
“Our religious community is just like any other religious community in the town, in the county, in the country,” Ahmed said. “We have people who have lost their jobs, people with loved ones who are sick, people who have lost loved ones and people fearful of getting sick.
“I pray a lot these days to protect us all from this evil enemy we don’t even see," he said. "It’s taking a lot out of our lives, and it’s taking us to where we’ve never been before.”
But Islam teaches that there is a reason for everything and that calamities such as the COVID-19 pandemic are ways God teaches humanity to be better, Ahmed said.
“We Muslims believe that,” he said. “I believe everyone believes that.”
