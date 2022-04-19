Update, 11:15 a.m.: The College of the Mainland has issued an all-clear as of 11 a.m., according to the college's Twitter account.
"Officials have determined that it is safe for classes and campus operations to proceed as normal at this time," the school said.
Original story
TEXAS CITY
A building at College of the Mainland was evacuated Tuesday morning after a student found a note indicating a bomb threat, the school confirmed.
At about 8:28 a.m., a student reported a note about a bomb in the restroom of the campus’ Technical Vocational Building. Students and faculty were told to evacuate the building, said Diana Burkett, executive director of marketing and public affairs.
The campus is at 1200 N. Amburn Road and the building is in the center of the campus just west of Monticello Drive.
Both College of the Mainland and Texas City’s police departments responded, as well as the University of Texas Medical Branch police K-9 unit.
An investigation of the threat is underway.
College officials advised people to avoid the area until further notice.
Jay relocated to the Houston–Galveston area to join The Daily News as a reporter in April 2022.
