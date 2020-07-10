FRIENDSWOOD
The city’s garbage collection contractor Monday will suspend its recycling service for two months because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
The coronavirus pandemic has reduced The Woodlands-based Waste Connections’ workforce and led to delays in trash and recycling pickup in Friendswood, officials said.
The company will suspend recycling pickup in Friendswood for six weeks, until Aug. 31, officials said.
During the suspension, residents can combine recycling with regular trash, they said.
The suspension won’t affect other city services, officials said.
