GALVESTON
Papa’s Pizza on Seawall Boulevard was closed Wednesday. So was the Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shop next door, the bank next to that and the gas station across the street.
As power knocked out by Hurricane Nicholas slowly flickered back on Wednesday in Galveston, restaurant owner Johnny Smecca didn’t try to contain his frustration.
Yes, the hurricane’s 60-plus mph winds did a lot of damage to power poles and electric lines Monday night and Tuesday morning, Smecca acknowledged but said he couldn’t help but think better maintenance and more care for utility equipment around his businesses might have kept him from shutting down Papa’s Pizza and Ben & Jerry’s for the day.
“I understand that storms happen and there are difficulties,” said Smecca, a principal in Galveston Restaurant Group, which also owns Saltwater Grill, The Gumbo Diner, Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant, Little Daddy’s Gumbo Bar and Taquilo’s Tex-Mex Cantina on the island. “But the truth is, there’s been a decade worth of irresponsibility.”
Smecca has complained about poor equipment and poor responses to his complaints for a decade and said the restaurant is closed three or four times a year because of outages.
“We’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars due to irresponsible maintenance,” Smecca said.
Thousands of people in Galveston County were sharing similar frustrations Wednesday, as they went through a second day without power because of the storm. The day started with about 16,000 outages across the county, and 6,000 outages in Galveston alone.
By 3 p.m., the outages had ticked down to about 11,500 across the county and 5,300 in Galveston.
CenterPoint Energy, which manages and maintains the wires and poles that distribute power on the island, said in a press statement it hoped to have power restored to the majority of its customers by the end of the day on Wednesday. But the company cautioned that it saved more complicated and difficult-to-reach outages for last, and that those could take longer to resolve.
As the hours ticked by, however, frustrations grew from people who weren’t seeing progress in their personal outages.
Galveston Mayor Craig Brown said he was fielding calls from West End residents who felt the East End was getting priority for repairs and from East Enders who felt just the opposite.
He also was hearing complaints similar to Smecca’s about whether equipment maintenance was at the root of some of the extended outages in Galveston.
Brown said he didn’t have an answer to those claims but that it would be a conversation worth having.
“I think as soon as we get up and running again, we need to open up that discussion,” Brown said.
After Hurricane Ike devastated the island in 2008, the city prioritized hardening its water and sewer infrastructure against future storms, he said. Lift stations and sewer tanks were raised and equipped with generators to ensure they operated during future floods.
But electrical systems aren’t maintained by the city, and Brown said he didn’t have a good answer yet about what, if anything, could be done to protect the city against future storms and changing climate.
“We have this surge suppression system that the corps is getting going and we have new building codes and are building buildings that can withstand winds, but the real weak point in this is the power system,” Brown said.
“That is where it affects so many people,” he said. “I have so many people now that tell me, ‘I’m leaving not because of the storm but because I don’t want to put up with not having power for a week afterward.’”
That conversation might have to include state lawmakers, not just the city and the power company, Brown said.
As for Smecca, he said Papa’s Pizza would be ready to go once the power was back on. Smecca also has been on the phone with the company providing his business interruption insurance, which told him he might have to spend more to maintain coverage.
“They’re requesting us to have power surge protectors and generators because they might drop us from coverage,” Smecca said.
