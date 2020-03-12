GALVESTON
Public schools across Galveston County will be closed next week as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus.
Just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, local public school districts began to announce they will be closed Monday through March 20. As of Thursday evening, the announced closures included the Galveston, Texas City, Hitchcock, Dickinson, Friendswood, Santa Fe and Clear Creek school districts.
The High Island Independent School District on Bolivar Peninsula did not announce closures and couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Thursday.
Galveston County school districts were on spring break this week.
The announcements came after local superintendents participated in a conference call with the Texas Education Agency and other state officials about the status of coronavirus in the state, officials said. The consensus after that meeting was the school districts should act together to avoid confusion or mixed messages, officials said.
“It was a decision to be made collaboratively as a strong preventative step to hopefully prevent the spread into our community,” Dickinson Independent School District Superintendent Carla Voelkel said. “Just being preventative is going to help us in the long run to protect our school districts and to protect Galveston County.”
About an hour after the announcements from Galveston County schools, the Houston Independent School District, the largest school district in the state, also announced it would close until March 30.
There have been no diagnosed cases of coronavirus in Galveston County.
After a declaration Wednesday that coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was a pandemic, schools across Texas began to announce plans to close.
More details about the local closures and schools’ plans to aid parents and families who will be affected by the extra, unplanned week off are expected to be announced over the coming days, officials from multiple districts said.
Before the break, some districts announced they were preparing to take precautions against the spread of the coronavirus when students and staff returned.
In Hitchcock, Superintendent Travis Edwards said the district was making plans next week to feed students who rely on the school systems for meals. If the closure lasts longer than a week, the district will begin to consider how to provide school work to students outside of school, he said.
“We’re going to set up mobile feeding stations for our students,” Edwards said. “If this winds up being a longer-term situation, we’re looking at the possibility of getting assignments out to kids so they do them at home and continue moving forward.”
Some school districts were still deliberating which employees would be required to be on campuses next week, officials said.
In Hitchcock, maintenance, transportation, technology and custodial staff will be required to report to work, Edwards said. Other districts have not yet decided which employees will be required to show up.
Employees will be paid for the missed school days, school officials said.
“All the employees are going to be compensated under emergency closings,” said Billy Rudolph, Galveston Independent School District’s director of communications. “They’re all still going to get paid.”
The cancellation also will affect the spring sports season.
Baseball, softball, soccer, track and field, golf and tennis are all spring sports in Texas. All games, meets and matches scheduled for next week will be postponed because of the closure, officials said.
COLLEGES
One of the colleges in Galveston County had announced changes to its schedule as of Thursday evening.
Texas A&M University of Galveston announced on Thursday evening that classes will be canceled until March 20 and that classes for the remainder of the semester after that will be conducted exclusively online.
The local campus followed the lead of the main Texas A&M campus in College Station.
The Pelican Island campus will remain open to faculty, staff and students who choose to be on campus, the school said. Residence halls and dining halls will remain open, but campus community meetings and events will be restricted to fewer than 50 participants, the school said.
Galveston College will make its decision this afternoon, spokeswoman Carol Langston said. The College of the Mainland in Texas City will make its decision by Saturday afternoon, spokeswoman Monique Sennet said.
The University of Texas Medical Branch has not canceled or delayed any classes at its medical and nursing school. The medical branch has asked all students and faculty who travel to report their movements to the administration, officials said.
Last week, the medical branch announced it was limiting attendance to its annul Match Day event, during which fourth-year medical students learn where they will serve their residencies.
The event is similar to a college graduation and is usually attended by friends and family members. This year, the school will only allow students to attend the ceremony, officials said.
