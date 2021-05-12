Island-based American National Insurance Co., which employs hundreds in Galveston County and traces its roots to 1905, is exploring strategic options, including sale of the company, according to reports.
But the publicly traded company is declining comment, issuing this statement:
“American National has recently been made aware that there have been media reports that speculated about the company exploring strategic options, including a company sale. As a matter of company policy, American National does not comment on rumors or speculation.“
American National is a family of companies. American National Insurance Company, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Galveston, and other American National subsidiaries offer a broad portfolio of products and services, which include life insurance, annuities, property and casualty insurance, health insurance, credit insurance and pension products. The American National companies operate in all 50 states.
The company, which employs hundreds of people in its downtown Galveston tower and also in League City’s South Shore Harbour, was started by William Lewis Moody Jr.
American National is still majority owned by the founder’s family, which controls the company through a range of trusts and holdings.
American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) stock jumped more than 20 percent, to about $143 from $119, on a Reuters newswire report that the insurer is exploring options that might include a sale.
This is a developing story. Look for online updates today and in Thursday’s print edition.
