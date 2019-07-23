GALVESTON
A Galveston man was arrested and accused of using a car to attack an island bicyclist on Saturday evening.
Adrian Bolden, 59, of Galveston, was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Police at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday were called to the 4100 block of Avenue U to a report of a road rage incident in which a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle.
A witness told police that a gold Chevy Impala had struck a bicyclist and then fled the scene, according to a police complaint. The witness followed the Impala as he called police, according to the complaint.
Officers found the Impala outside a store in the 3700 block of Ball Street, according to the complaint. An officer approached Bolden outside the store, Bolden said "Yea, it was me," according to the complaint.
The witness told police he had watched as the bicyclist argued with the driver of the Impala and then walked into the middle of the intersection, according to the complaint.
The man with the bicycle "positioned himself in front of the vehicle and got on the phone," according to the complaint.
After that, the Impala reversed about 10 feet and then accelerated forward into the bicyclist, according to the complaint.
The bicyclist landed on top of the car and was carried on top of the hood for a short distance before falling off, according to the complaint.
After being detained, Bolden told officers he had tried to go around the bicyclist and left the scene of the crash because he "was a little nervous," according to the complaint.
The bicyclist was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment. A police spokesman on Tuesday described the man's injuries as "very minor."
Bolden was held on $60,000 bond, according to court records. He was still in custody at the Galveston County Jail, according to jail records.
